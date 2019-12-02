Wake County Man, woman arrested for reported months-long abuse of infant girl

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man faces criminal charges of child abuse for what investigators said he did to a baby for the first four months of her life.According to investigators, Verdine Dunn, 24, abused the child from mid-March through late July.His arrest warrant lists the child's injuries as "an arm fractured in two different places, 11 rib fractures of various ages, a clavicular (collarbone) fracture, abnormal liver function indicative of blunt force trauma, and bruising on the child's abdomen, back, and face.Dunn was arrested over the Thanksgiving weekend on warrants taken out on October 25.It's not clear why it took a month to make the arrest.Nicole Latorre, 34, was charged with negligent child abuse in connection with the case and arrested on October 25.Investigators said she didn't report the abuse. She has since bonded out of jail.Dunn remains behind bars under a $400,000 bond on charges of felony intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury, and felony negligent child abuse.