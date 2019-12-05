Wanted man, woman arrested for role in Cary CinéBistro stabbing

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man and woman accused in a fight at a Cary movie theatre from last month have been arrested.

Saquawn Bolds and Jamese Thompson were arrested Wednesday night. Bolds was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and Thompson was charged with assault and battery.

Warrants were issued for both on Wednesday morning.

The fight happened at CinéBistro on the night of Nov. 8. During the fight, Bolds allegedly pulled out a knife, cutting and stabbing four people, according to Cary Police.

Officers say there was an argument between two couples in the theatre and a fight broke out in the lobby. Bolds swung a knife at a man and theatre employees trying to break up the fight. Four people, including an employee, had minor injuries.
