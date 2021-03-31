Man, woman charged in triple shooting at east Raleigh hotel, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police arrested a man and a woman in connection to a triple shooting that sent three people to the hospital over the weekend.Amos Clifton Clayborne, 33, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon and Bonnie Lynn Jones, 35, has been charged with aid and abet serious bodily injury.Both are being held at Wake County Detention Center.On Saturday, officers were called to the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue near Wake Inn just before 9 p.m.On arrival, officers found both a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said the two were taken to the hospital with 'serious injuries.' Later, authorities learned that a third victim -- a man -- was a walk-in patient.No further information was released.