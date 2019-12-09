Wayne County man, woman facing child-abuse charges after infant found in back of car with alcoholic beverages

Crystal Icenhour (left) and Randy Pipkin (right) (Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has arrested both a man and a woman on intoxication and child abuse charges after an infant was found in the back of a vehicle with alcohol.

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a call at a Dollar General in Marmac at the 100 block of Genoa Crossing.

On arrival, deputies said they found Crystal Icenhour and Randy Pipkin, both appearing to be visibly under the influence.

During the investigation, both Icenhour and Pipkin refused to cooperate with authorities during the arrest.

Deputies also found an infant child in the back seat of the vehicle with 3 open cans of alcoholic beverages and 2 more unopened cases of alcoholic beverages.

While transferring Icenhour to jail, deputies said she attempted to unsecure herself and attempted to escape while damaging a patrol vehicle while at the jail.

Icenhour later took a DWI test and was arrested and charged for DWI.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wayne countychild abusewayne county newsdui
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, others injured in multiple overnight Raleigh shootings
86-year-old Durham man dies after crash where SUV went airborne
86-year-old struck by car in Raleigh dies; driver charged
Police investigating after robbery at La Quinta Inn in Raleigh
'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois dies at 79
UNC Tar Heels to play against Temple in Military Bowl
Man dies after Raleigh apartment shooting near NCSU
Show More
Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch puppeteer from 'Sesame Street' dies
Chicago rapper Juice WRLD dies at age 21 after medical episode
Man dies after shooting, stabbing at Raleigh nightclub
Teen girl becomes Philly's 108th child struck by gunfire this year
Durham Home Goods closed after overnight fire
More TOP STORIES News