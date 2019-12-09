Wayne County man, woman facing child-abuse charges after infant found in back of car with alcoholic beverages

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has arrested both a man and a woman on intoxication and child abuse charges after an infant was found in the back of a vehicle with alcohol.Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a call at a Dollar General in Marmac at the 100 block of Genoa Crossing.On arrival, deputies said they found Crystal Icenhour and Randy Pipkin, both appearing to be visibly under the influence.During the investigation, both Icenhour and Pipkin refused to cooperate with authorities during the arrest.Deputies also found an infant child in the back seat of the vehicle with 3 open cans of alcoholic beverages and 2 more unopened cases of alcoholic beverages.While transferring Icenhour to jail, deputies said she attempted to unsecure herself and attempted to escape while damaging a patrol vehicle while at the jail.Icenhour later took a DWI test and was arrested and charged for DWI.