Man, woman seriously hurt after shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in Durham on Thanksgiving night.

Dispatch received a call about the incident around 7:45 p.m. Police say the car stopped at a stoplight on Avondale Drive near Trinity Avenue and was shot into multiple times.

Both a man and woman in the backseat of the vehicle were injured in the shooting. The driver of the vehicle took both victims to the hospital.
There is no information on the suspect(s) at this time.
