Man, woman injured in shooting near Durham Cook Out

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and woman were injured in a shooting near a Durham Cook Out overnight Sunday.Durham officials said officers responded to the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road just after 2 a.m.Two people, a man and woman, were found and taken to the hospital. The woman's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening while the male's injuries are serious. He remainsNo charges have been filed. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.