Man, woman stabbed at Wake County home

Officials in Wake County are investigating after a man called 911 Friday morning, saying that he and a woman had been stabbed.The call came in after 3 a.m.The Wake County Sheriff's Office and the Fuquay-Varina Police Department responded to the scene on Mims Road.Both victims were transported to WakeMed.Their identities and extent of their injuries are unknown.Authorities did not release any information about a possible suspect.