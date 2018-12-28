Man, woman stabbed at Wake County home

Officials in Wake County are investigating after a man called 911 Friday morning, saying that he and a woman had been stabbed.

The call came in after 3 a.m.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office and the Fuquay-Varina Police Department responded to the scene on Mims Road.

Both victims were transported to WakeMed.

Their identities and extent of their injuries are unknown.

Authorities did not release any information about a possible suspect.
