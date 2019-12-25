Man wounded in Nash County shooting, deputies say

BAILEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man has been hospitalized after being shot in Bailey Tuesday evening.
Deputies said it happened just before 8 p.m. in the 8300 block of Old Smithfield Road.
A wounded man was found and taken to WakeMed for treatment.
Deputies said the incident was isolated to a specific residence and a person has been detained for questioning.
Another person who left the scene is being sought for questioning.
