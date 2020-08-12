Managing Stress Around the Upcoming School Year

Their discussion is relevant to people in many situations, such as:
- parents and caregivers managing children and in some cases their own challenging work-life
- teenage and adult students who may be feeling disappointment at missing out on the 'traditional' experience
- younger students socialization needs and being attentive to their mental health
Provider Bio
Deborah Edgefield, LCSW
Deborah knows that everything heals. One of her favorite quotes continues, "Your heart heals. The mind heals. Wounds heal. Your happiness is always going to come back. Bad times don't last" (Unknown). As a provider in Cary, Ms. Edgefield offers her clients support, guidance and encouragement to help them find the internal cognitive resources needed to increase their resiliency against life's difficulties. She encourages her patients to begin their work together with an open mind and a readiness to explore different solutions to their challenges. Since childhood, she has had a passion for helping others and, today, loves it when her clients learn to feel empowered and more positive about themselves and their lives. With an empathetic, conversational approach, Deborah explores behaviors, solutions and goals with her clients. She draws from numerous modalities such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Solution-focused (brief) therapy (SFBT), Reality Therapy and Motivational Interviewing. Since her clients are often dealing with complex issues, she pulls from multiple approaches in order to address everyone's needs. More information at https://www.mindpathcare.com/staff/deborah-edgefield-lcsw/.
Jill Overman, PA-C
Ms. Overman believes that true progress lies in the well-being of the patient. She became a Physician Assistant because she wanted to go into a career that would allow her to help others who needed it most and as soon as possible. As a provider in Durham, Jill knows that the best treatment approach will vary for each person and that it is therefore important to establish an open dialogue between patient and provider when considering potential medication and other therapeutic options. Prioritizing creating safe and comfortable environment, her goal for all patients is they feel prioritized and listened to. Described as approachable and relatable by colleagues and patients, she works hard to be welcoming and personable as a provider. More information at https://www.mindpathcare.com/staff/jill-overman-pa-c/.