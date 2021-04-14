Mangled car on display in Raleigh as distracted driving deterrent

EMBED <>More Videos

Mangled car on display in Raleigh as distracted driving deterrent

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A powerful reminder about the dangers of distracted driving is now on display in front of the Albemarle Building in downtown Raleigh.

The teen driver of the mangled car was killed while texting and driving.

"Eleven years ago, May 2010, I lost my best friend and daughter," Amos Johnson said. "While she was reading that text, she went left of center and hit a truck head on."

The display is part of a push from Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey to get state lawmakers to pass the Hands Free NC Act, which would make it illegal for drivers to make calls without using hands-free technology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighdistracted drivingcellphone distractionscellphonenorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC professor on vaccine hesitancy: We have 'fantasy' of no risk
LATEST: NC will use Pfizer, Moderna to cover J&J pause
What we know about officer who killed Duante Wright
'I would get the J&J shot again:' Dr. Cohen says
Kristin Smart case: Paul Flores arrested for murder
'Art in Bloom' tickets now on sale
George Floyd's family vows to fight for Daunte Wright
Show More
What does it mean if you've had the J&J vaccine?
Raleigh police reform advocates frustrated after difficult week
Man charged in Wake County road-rage shooting on Highway 401
Some North Carolina providers pause J&J vaccinations
Restaurants, bars enjoying 'resurgence' of sales
More TOP STORIES News