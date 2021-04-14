Mangled car on display in Raleigh as distracted driving deterrent

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A powerful reminder about the dangers of distracted driving is now on display in front of the Albemarle Building in downtown Raleigh.
The teen driver of the mangled car was killed while texting and driving.
"Eleven years ago, May 2010, I lost my best friend and daughter," Amos Johnson said. "While she was reading that text, she went left of center and hit a truck head on."
The display is part of a push from Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey to get state lawmakers to pass the Hands Free NC Act, which would make it illegal for drivers to make calls without using hands-free technology.
