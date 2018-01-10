Heavy rains sent mudslides rolling down hillsides in Santa Barbara County on Tuesday, leaving more than a dozen dead.
The storm uprooted trees and homes, and left mangled cars on the streets in Montecito and elsewhere.
Hundreds of first responders in Santa Barbara County waded through waist-high mud while others flew over the devastation searching for survivors. As floodwaters receded, residents walked on streets blanketed by mud.
