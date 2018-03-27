Manhunt ends but Garner police still searching for man after pursuit

The suspect, 19-year-old Willonte Jamal Miller-Torres, was wanted by Raleigh police for a home invasion.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
Garner police are looking for a man wearing a gold jumpsuit who ran off after a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.


Garner police, the Wake County Sheriff's Office and the State Highway Patrol searched the area of Old Stage and Grovemont roads.

  • One police officer injured and treated at WakeMed, then released

  • Suspect was wanted for Raleigh home invasion

  • 19-year-old still on the run, however active manhunt is over


According to police, the suspect -- later identified as 19-year-old Willonte Jamal Miller-Torres -- was wanted by Raleigh police for a home invasion.



"We are continuing to work with Raleigh Police to locate and apprehend Miller-Torres," Garner Police Chief Brandon Zuidema said on Twitter.

Authorities said two Garner police cars were involved in a crash with the suspect car -- a black Acura -- during the pursuit.



One officer was injured and taken to WakeMed for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was released from the hospital early Tuesday evening.



Police say the search is not related to the Garner stabbing from Monday night, in which a man is still on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife and assaulting a teenager.
