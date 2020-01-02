Manhunt for Tennessee escapee extends into North Carolina

The Yancey County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is telling those who live in Yancey County to look out for the man and to "make sure vehicle keys are secured and home doors are locked."
ABC affiliate WLOS is identifying the man as Christopher Saults. Saults is considered dangerous. It's not known if he's armed.
In a Facebook post, the YCSO says Saults escaped from the nearby Unicoi County (TN) Sheriff's Office into Yancey County on Wednesday night. Authorities did not release his charges.
Yancey County borders Tennessee in the North Carolina mountains.