Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at San Antonio music venue: Police

Police said officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue located along San Antonio's Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.
WATCH: Chief McManus provides media preliminary information on shooting with multiple victims on the 1000 block of Avenue B. ➡️➡️ https://t.co/iIiYcTDXqb— San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) January 20, 2020
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told KENS-TV that an argument led to the shooting of several patrons. One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
The victims have not been identified. McManus said the victim who died at the club was male.
McManus said he is confident that a suspect will be soon identified and apprehended. No further information was immediately available.
Suspect description:— San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) January 16, 2020
Middle Eastern Male w/ heavy accent
Age: 40-50
Medium build
5’07
150 lbs
Black hair
Suspect vehicle: Dark colored, four door, BMW, w/ sunroof
Anyone with any information is asked to call the SAPD Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.