Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at San Antonio music venue: Police

Suspect description:

Middle Eastern Male w/ heavy accent

Age: 40-50

Medium build

5’07

150 lbs

Black hair



Suspect vehicle: Dark colored, four door, BMW, w/ sunroof



Anyone with any information is asked to call the SAPD Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) January 16, 2020

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- A manhunt was underway Sunday night after two people were killed and five others were injured during a shooting inside a San Antonio club, Texas authorities said.Police said officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue located along San Antonio's Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told KENS-TV that an argument led to the shooting of several patrons. One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.The victims have not been identified. McManus said the victim who died at the club was male.McManus said he is confident that a suspect will be soon identified and apprehended. No further information was immediately available.