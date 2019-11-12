crime

Manhunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' man after Alamance County double murder

HAW RIVER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Alamance County authorities are looking for a man they believe to be a suspect in a deadly double shooting.

Justin Ramirez is wanted in connection with the double homicide.

Ramirez, 31, is considered armed and dangerous and thought to be driving a stolen Dodge truck with license plate YC7394. The truck is beige and has a brown stripe down the side.

The manhunt comes after authorities found two people dead from gunshot wounds in the 2000 stretch of Payne Road in Haw River on Monday night. The victims haven't yet been identified.

If you see Ramirez, authorities say don't approach him and call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccrimehomicideshootingdouble homicide
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Marine who abandoned NC post accused of murder
Boy who saved siblings during drug cartel attack recalls rescue
String of car break-ins at Brier Creek apartments, 1 truck stolen
Woman dead, 2 injured in Raleigh shooting, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arctic blast brings cold weather, showers to NC
Disney+ streaming service goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Fayetteville businesses honor POWs, MIAs with 'table for one'
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
I-440 ramp to Wade Avenue closed for 2 years
Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta
Some troops denied health coverage for burn pit illnesses
Show More
Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Fort Bragg
Fayetteville man reunited with flag lost during Veterans Day parade
Bundle up! Colder temperatures are coming
Grandmother killed, 3 teens seriously injured in Smithfield crash
Army delivers keys to Apex Gold Star family's new home via chopper
More TOP STORIES News