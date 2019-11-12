Manhunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' man after Alamance County double murder

HAW RIVER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Alamance County authorities are looking for a man they believe to be a suspect in a deadly double shooting.Justin Ramirez is wanted in connection with the double homicide.Ramirez, 31, is considered armed and dangerous and thought to be driving a stolen Dodge truck with license plate YC7394. The truck is beige and has a brown stripe down the side.The manhunt comes after authorities found two people dead from gunshot wounds in the 2000 stretch of Payne Road in Haw River on Monday night. The victims haven't yet been identified.If you see Ramirez, authorities say don't approach him and call 911.