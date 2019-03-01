Manhunt underway for bank robbery suspect following crash on I-440

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A police chase ended with a crash on Interstate 440 on Friday afternoon.

Raleigh Police Department confirmed the crash involved a bank robbery suspect. The crash happened on I-440 Westbound near mile marker 6. Traffic in the area remains backed up.



After the crash, the suspect was still able to get away. The suspect remains at large at this time.


Investigators said the suspect robbed the First Tennessee Bank on Falls of Neuse Road near Sandy Forks Road.

Stay with ABC11 as we gather more details about the ongoing manhunt for the suspect.
