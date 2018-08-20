Manhunt underway for 'cold-blooded killers' in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee --
Police in Nashville are looking for what they call "cold-blooded killers."

Two gunmen are believed to be behind a string of recent shootings.

Investigators say they are trying to track down a dark Chevy sedan that the shooters were last seen driving.

The suspects allegedly ambushed a group of friends outside a bar Friday night, demanded money and then shot and killed two people.

One of the victims was a beloved musician who was out celebrating his birthday.

There were also at least two separate robberies and shootings within the last two weeks.

Police are stepping up patrol and urging residents to be alert.
