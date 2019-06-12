Man's body found in home after 'suspicious' Nash County fire

BAILEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nash County authorities are investigating Tuesday after a man's body was found when emergency crews responded to a suspicious fire.It happened in the 7500 block of Strickland Road in Bailey.The Nash County Sheriff's Office, Ferrells Fire Department, and Nash County Emergency Services Fire Marshal responded to the call.As authorities searched to determine the cause of the fire that severely damaged the mobile home, a body was found in one of the bedrooms.The body was removed and arrangements made to take the body to the medical examiner's office in Greenville, where an autopsy will be scheduled.The investigation continues and if anyone has any information related to this suspicious fire, they are asked to please contact the Nash County Sheriff's Office at (252) 459-4121.