Deputies find man's body in field while responding to shooting call in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found in a field on Wednesday morning.Officials said the body of an unidentified black man was found in a field on Old Tower Road in Lumberton.Deputies were called to the scene after reports of a shooting; however, they did not say if the man had been shot.Information about a possible suspect has not been released.Those with information are asked to contact the homicide division at (910) 671-3170.