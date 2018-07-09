Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes

Micah P. Laymon's body was found in Mott Lake during the weekend. (WTVD)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities have found the body of a 24-year-old man after he drowned at a Fort Bragg lake Sunday evening.

The incident happened at Mott Lake at 5:45 p.m.

Officials said the man was swimming with a friend when he said he needed help and then went under the water.

The victim has been identified as Micah P. Laymon, a civilian from Raeford.



"He swam there, I imagine, on and off," his mother Debbie Laymon said. "I'm expecting him to just walk up the street and or somebody to call me and say it's not true."

First responders and dive operations reported to the lake to find the body Sunday night. Laymon's body was recovered at 10:45 a.m.

Officials said swimming and boating are not allowed at any of the lakes on post.

"He's a good swimmer He's an excellent swimmer," Debbie Laymon said. "So we don't know what happened. We're waiting to hear what happened."

The lakes are not monitored.

"We have no lifeguards on any of these lakes. The lakes have stumps in them, there's debris in them," said a Fort Bragg official. "Though they may look great, on the surface, down below, a lot of them are very shallow. So we ask everyone to stay out of the lakes."

Approximately 150 warning tickets have been issued to people found swimming or boating on Fort Bragg lakes, officials said.
