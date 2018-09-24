Many Lumberton residents still waiting on floodwaters to recede

EMBED </>More Videos

Lumberton residents come together to help one another after Florence

By
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
The floodwaters are receding in most of Lumberton, but some neighborhoods are still under water.

Some streets, like Hestertown Road, are under water and folks are waiting to get back to their homes.

Wayne Lindsey was able to return to his place Monday after waiting for the water to recede for more than a week.



His home sits along the Lumber River and was destroyed a second time after Hurricane Matthew.

"I just have to go through it again. I'm getting a little too old for this now," Lindsey said.



He is throwing out most of his personal belongings.

"I'm not spending any more money, any more time," he said. "I'm overwhelmed, but it could be worse. I saved me and my little dogs."



Clergy members are trying to help.
East Lumberton Baptist Church is teaming with Operation Blessing to offer hurricane victims a wide variety of services.

Residents can put in work orders to have someone fix their homes or tidy up the yard. The staff is also serving a hot lunch or dinner. So far, about 13,000 meals have been offered at this church.

There is also a spot where residents can get cleaning supplies, fresh clothes, and other necessities.

"I'm glad that they're able to be here and they're relieving stress after what we've been through," said hurricane victim Karen Lane.

"It means a whole lot because this town is actually the poorest town in North Carolina, so it a great joy to our church to serve the people and give back to in their time of need," said East Lumberton Baptist Church Pastor Mike Bowen.

The City of Lumberton is asking people who want to donate to call a hotline to see what is needed most. The number is (919) 272-5878

There are two American Red Cross shelters open in Lumberton and another in Pembroke. More than 500 people are staying there.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
floodinghurricane florencedisaster reliefLumbertonNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wake County school board member dies after brief illness
I-Team: 185,000 insurance claims filed after Florence - with many more to come
Businesses in Kinston begin cleaning up after Hurricane Florence
Moore County teen dies after collapsing at Charlotte cross country meet
Durham police investigate shooting death of NCCU student
Western NC woman survives bear attack
Governor Cooper says I-40 has reopened throughout NC after Florence flooding
Gastonia 6-year-old autistic boy missing after park trip with father
Show More
What you need to know to apply for assistance from FEMA
Raleigh Police say 'Peeping Tom' suspected of trying to break into homes
List of items the food bank still needs for Hurricane Florence victims
Hurricane Florence death toll at 35 in North Carolina
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein not fired, will meet with Trump
More News