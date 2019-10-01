Many Triangle hit-and-run crashes remain unsolved

Tuesday morning, a woman in Durham was killed on US 15-501 northbound when got out of her vehicle and was struck by a 1998 Maroon Honda Accord.
Over the weekend, a motorcyclist was seriously injured at Holloway Street and Hardee Street.
Labor Day weekend, Clarence Allen was hit and killed on his moped on Highway 70.
In each case, the driver took off.
"Normally in those situations they are impaired and they don't want to go to jail," NC Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Lloyd said.
Lloyd responded to a hit-and-run north of Durham overnight.
He says drivers usually leave a scene because they are either intoxicated, impaired or don't have a valid license to drive.
According to NCDOT, from January to July of this year, there were 138 people injured or killed in hit-and-run crashes in Durham. For Wake County that number is 313. And in Orange County that number is 21. Orange County is on track to exceed last year's total.
So what can you do to protect yourself?
If your vehicle breaks down, the State Highway Patrol says:
- Turn on your flashers - day or night.
- Pull over to the shoulder as far as you can or into a drive way or parking lot.
"If you are a pedestrian wear reflective clothing or light colored clothing, utilize the pedestrian cross walks. And if there are not crosswalks, walk against traffic so you can see vehicles approaching and react to it," Lloyd said.
Authorities also say pedestrians and drivers should reduce or eliminate distractions like your phone.
The State Highway Patrol says a driver who hits and kills someone and leaves the scene could face a felony death by motor vehicle charge or a charge of second degree murder.