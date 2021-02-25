u.s. & world

Rep. Marie Newman plants trans pride flag outside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's office

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
WASHINGTON -- Democratic Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois has gotten into a dispute with Republican colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ahead of a vote on the Equality Act.

Newman, whose daughter is transgender, spoke in favor of the bill banning discrimination against LGBTQ Americans.


Greene tried to block the bill, so Newman put a transgender pride flag outside Greene's office, "so that she can look at it every time she opens her door," she said on Twitter.

RELATED: Equality Act: House poised to vote on legal safeguards for LGBTQ people

Greene responded by putting a sign up outside Newman's office, which says "There are only two genders."



Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger asked his fellow Republican to stop her attacks. In a tweet he said "This garbage must end."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagowashington d.c.lgbtqtransgenderhouse of representativesu.s. & worldcongress
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Lady Gaga's dogs stolen in Hollywood; man walking pets shot
Trump's tax returns turned over to Manhattan district attorney
Up to 50 Victoria's Secret stores closing
House poised to vote on legal safeguards for LGBTQ people
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Youth volleyball tournament with 2,300 participants coming to Wake Co.
Chaperones required for kids shopping at Southpoint on weekends
Gov. Cooper eases restrictions: Here's what's changing
Man fakes his own kidnapping to get out of work: Police
Trump's tax returns turned over to Manhattan district attorney
CA firefighter delivers his baby on side of road
How 'redlining' doomed thriving Black families in Durham
Show More
LATEST: High school football returns amid pandemic
People with COVID antibodies may have virus protection: Study
Girl, 16, dies after saving younger brother from frozen OH lake
Britney Spears' father's attorney speaks exclusively to 'GMA'
Researchers find worrying new coronavirus variant in NYC
More TOP STORIES News