Brendan Bialy identified as Marine recruit student who helped subdue Colorado STEM school gunman

The Marines said Wednesday that Bialy put his own safety at risk and showed "courage and commitment" in helping tackle a gunman at STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver on Tuesday afternoon.
Marine Capt. Michael Maggiti said Bialy's "decisive actions resulted in the safety and protection of his teachers and fellow classmates," adding that Bialy was not injured.
Bialy gets regular physical workouts and leadership advice but never received military training for dealing with an active-shooter threat, according to Maggiti. Bialy met regularly before Tuesday's shooting with a recruiter for exercise and discussions about "what it means to be a Marine."
Maggiti said none of those sessions addressed threats by an active shooter, but that Bialy and his recruiter did talk about "putting service before self."
Authorities say 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo was killed after he lunged at one of the shooters. Eight other students were injured.
Authorities arrived on the scene of the shooting within minutes and arrested 18-year-old Devon Erickson and a juvenile whose identity has not been released. Both are students at the STEM School Highlands Ranch.
Erickson and the juvenile "got deep inside the school" and opened fire on students in two different classrooms, investigators said.
