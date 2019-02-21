And because enough hasn’t happened so far this morning, @MarkHarrisNC9 is now being sworn-in before his testimony to @NCSBE. Watch live on https://t.co/DnCgbZpYXO. @ABC11_WTVD @ABCPolitics @JTHVerhovek #NC09 #NCPOL pic.twitter.com/e13gRoEuYI— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 21, 2019
During his testimony on Thursday, Harris said he met McCrae Dowless, who was hired by Red Dome, in April 2017 after friends told him he could help with the election in Bladen County.
Investigators said Harris' campaign paid the firm $130,000 between July and November of 2018.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
It's alleged that Dowless then paid workers to collect absentee ballot request forms and absentee ballots, which is against state law.
State elections director, Kim Strach, said Dowless paid local people $125 for every 50 mail-in ballots they collected and turned in to him in Bladen and Robeson counties.
Harris claimed Dowless said, "we don't touch ballots and don't take ballots." He insisted that he understood Dowless' planned to solicit the absentee ballot request forms and follow up with voters to assist with information on the candidates.
.@MarkHarrisNC9 says his understanding of Dowless operation was 1) solicit absentee ballot request forms & 2) follow up w/ voter & offer assistance like info on candidates - NOT collect ballots or sign as witness. @ABC11_WTVD @ABCPolitics @JTHVerhovek #NC09— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 21, 2019
He said Red Dome founder, Andy Yates, who ran the budget for the Harris campaign, never raised concerns about Dowless' use of funds or how he paid workers in the field.
Harris also lamented that no contract -- or written record -- was drawn up between the firm and Dowless.
His claims came just 24 hours after his son, John Harris, testified.
John's testimony contradicted what we've previously heard from political consultants connected to the Harris campaign.
John said he did, in fact, warn his father about McCrae Dowless.
However, he said his father was not part of the was not part of the absentee ballot scheme; he said his father was misled and lied to by Dowless.
In court, Harris' legal team turned over several last-minute documents to the court, despite what was ordered in the subpoena.
Here’s the letter from @NCSBE counsel to attorney representing @MarkHarrisNC9 campaign, asking why new records were sent after Harris team already said they produced “all responsive, non-objectionable” documents. @ABC11_WTVD @ABCPolitics @JTHVerhovek #NC09 pic.twitter.com/2DLVYHVehk— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 21, 2019