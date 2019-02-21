RALEIGH (WTVD) --After three days of testimony, Mark Harris is set to take the stand in a North Carolina Board of Elections hearing dealing with possible irregularities in the 9th Congressional District race.
It comes just 24 hours after his son, John Harris, testified.
Despite what we've heard in the past that the Harris campaign had no warning, in his testimony, John said he did, in fact, warn his father about McCrae Dowless.
Andy Yates, the founder of Red Dome, said he hired Dowless.
Investigators said the campaign paid the firm $130,000 between July and November of 2018.
Dowless then paid workers to collect absentee ballot request forms and absentee ballots, which is against state law.
State elections director, Kim Strach, said Dowless paid local people $125 for every 50 mail-in ballots they collected in Bladen and Robeson counties and turned in to him.
Several poll workers have testified that some votes were counted before Election Day.
Some even admitted to tallying results on the Saturday before early, in-person voting ended.
Investigators said those numbers were then given to the Harris campaign.
Strach said investigators didn't find evidence that anyone else was tipped off early about the vote totals.
But the practice of early counting raises questions about the vulnerability of the county's voting results.