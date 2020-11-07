Coronavirus

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON -- White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for COVID-19, ABC News has confirmed. It's not clear if Meadows is experiencing symptoms.

Meadows traveled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count. He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.


News of Meadows' positive test comes after a previous outbreak at the White House that sickened President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Hope Hicks and others in early October.

The coronavirus has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsthe white housecoronavirusgovernmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Wake Schools reveal compliance plans as middle schoolers return
Tracking North Carolina COVID-19 cases
School counselor revamps morning announcements to be virtual
LATEST: NC reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 election results: Biden pulls ahead in PA, GA | LIVE
LATEST: 99,000 absentee ballots still outstanding in NC
Wake Schools reveal compliance plans as middle schoolers return
'You owe us money:' Cartel text scam threatens Raleigh family
What will it take for a winner to be declared in the 2020 election?
LATEST: NC reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Biden transition team at work amid presidential election limbo
Show More
Why it's taking so long to count ballots in Nevada
Wake Co. sheriff says gun permit processing times are back to normal
Fayetteville 102-year-old says fear of past kept her from voting
6-year-old with autism thriving thanks to martial arts
Hillsong Church pastor admits cheating on wife after being fired
More TOP STORIES News