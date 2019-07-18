Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Mother, daughter charged with murder in baby's death

CHICAGO -- Two women charged in the death of murdered pregnant teen mom, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, have also been charged in the death of her son, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said Friday.

Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree are facing first degree murder charges for allegedly killing 19-year-old Ochoa-Lopez, who was 9 months pregnant.

RAW VIDEO: Missing pregnant teen's remains found near Chicago home
EMBED More News Videos

Police were seen investigating outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side where a missing pregnant teen's remains were found.



Prosecutors said Clarisa lured 19-year-old Ochoa-Lopez to her Southwest Side home with the promise of free baby clothes, then allegedly killed the young woman with the help of her daughter Desiree and removed Ochoa-Lopez's baby from her womb.

RELATED: Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond

Ochoa-Lopez's baby Yovanny suffered severe brain damage and died in the hospital in June.

WATCH: Attorney for the family of murdered teen mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, addresses media following baby's death

EMBED More News Videos

The baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez died Friday morning, a spokesman for the family said.



Clarissa Figueroa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with covering it up but maintains his innocence.

The pair's next court appearance in bond court is scheduled for July 26th.

WATCH: Artist adds baby Yovanny to memorial mural for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
EMBED More News Videos

Artist Milton Coronado, who created a beautiful mural of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, is reuniting mother and child in his memorial.



PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Artist unites murdered pregnant teen mom and baby on Pilsen memorial mural
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family outraged after state clears hospital in her baby's case
Christ Medical Center acted properly in Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby case, investigation finds
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies, family spokesperson says
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman formally indicted
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby: Family gets 2nd opinion on infant's prognosis
Family, community says final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's visitation continues Friday; Murdered woman's baby remains hospitalized
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, visits baby in hospital

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death:'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives for funeral, health department investigating Christ Medical Center
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family seeks answers why authorities were not alerted to Figueroa
DCFS, police not alerted to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death suspect despite no signs of giving birth, officials say
Funeral set for murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of Chicago missing pregnant woman, 19, on Southwest Side
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak lawnchicagopilsenbabywoman killedteen killeddepartment of children and family servicesmissing teenagerpregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Ochoa-Lopez family gets 2nd opinion on baby's prognosis
Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives from Mexico, visits baby in hospital
A final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed by Raleigh police was shot 8 times, autopsy shows
Arborist dies after falling from tree during rescue drill at NC Zoo
Teen who was denied job at Six Flags signs to modeling agency
LIST: Events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing
Target selling Halloween costumes for children with disabilities
Two men wanted after armed robbery at Orange County ABC store
Raleigh homeowner discovers massive wasp nest in her tree
Show More
Trump crowd chants 'send her back' at Greenville 2020 campaign event
Refrigerator falls, kills man at California poultry company
Carpenter leaves life-changing gift for 33 poor, hardworking students
Goat found wandering around Durham
Kids seeking candy trapped in store by sex offender, NC police say
More TOP STORIES News