Raleigh Maroon 5 concert attendees will have to be vaccinated or get negative COVID-19 test

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- People who plan on attending the Maroon 5 concert at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in September will have to take some special COVID-19 safety measures.An alert on the band's ticketing website shows attendees will have to be fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event.The show is on Sept. 15.Children under 12 years of age or fans with a valid medical note preventing vaccination will be required to take a COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event and will have to provide proof of negative result to security prior to entering the venue.Mask wearing will also be encouraged.