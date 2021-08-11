Arts & Entertainment

Raleigh Maroon 5 concert attendees will have to be vaccinated or get negative COVID-19 test

EMBED <>More Videos

Coronavirus NC: Latest updates on COVID-19 in North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- People who plan on attending the Maroon 5 concert at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in September will have to take some special COVID-19 safety measures.

An alert on the band's ticketing website shows attendees will have to be fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event.

The show is on Sept. 15.

Children under 12 years of age or fans with a valid medical note preventing vaccination will be required to take a COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event and will have to provide proof of negative result to security prior to entering the venue.

Mask wearing will also be encouraged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentraleighconcertcoronavirusmusiccovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Husband of Sampson County woman found dead charged with murder
Tropical Storm Fred moving through Caribbean toward US
LATEST: 1 million Americans got unauthorized COVID booster shot
Body pulled from Cape Fear River in Fayetteville
NC suspends Carvana vehicle sales at Wake County location
Arizona mom urges masks after her kindergartner contracts COVID-19
Show More
Millions have credit cards limits cut, accounts closed during COVID-19
Basketball coaches face murder charges in player's death
Wake real estate agent changes vaccine stance after COVID battle
Senate OKs Dems' $3.5T budget in latest win for Biden
Heat Advisory: Feels-like temperatures to reach 104-107
More TOP STORIES News