rescue

2 rescued after falling into tank full of chocolate at M&M Mars factory in Pennsylvania

Mars Wrigley spokesperson: "We are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site."
EMBED <>More Videos

2 rescued after falling into chocolate tank in Pennsylvania

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Two people were rescued after falling into a tank full of chocolate at the Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania Thursday, officials said.

Both patients were transported to the hospital, Assistant Supervisor Nick Schoenberger of Lancaster County 911 Dispatch told CNN.

"One patient was transported by ground and one person was transported by helicopter," Schoenberger said.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.



"Fire crews have eliminated pulling them straight out of a tank," Brad Wolfe, communications supervisor for Lancaster County 911 dispatch, told CNN earlier on Thursday. "They have to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out," he said.

Wolfe said that it's unclear how the people fell into the chocolate tank.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to Wolfe.

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson told CNN: "We are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site."

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniarescuecandy
RESCUE
Video: 20-year-old rescues man who fell onto electrified rail
Video shows horse being rescued after hours stuck in trench
2 missing, 10 rescued after kayakers go over Virginia dam
1 found dead, 3 injured on beach below Southern California cliff
TOP STORIES
Sheriff: Multiple victims in shooting at Maryland business
Bird rarely found in NC seen flying in Outer Banks
Teen killed in three-car crash in Fayetteville
No Pride Month proclamation for Holly Springs, mayor criticized
North Carolina lawmakers push for stricter gun laws
Harnett County deputies shoot, kill man carrying rifle
5 Marines killed in Osprey crash in California
Show More
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
Durham bakery makes 'please say gay' cakes in response to HB755
Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Fayetteville awards 'micro-grants' to address crime
More TOP STORIES News