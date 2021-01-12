MLK Day events in the Triangle go virtual

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- For 40 years the Triangle Martin Luther King Junior Committee has organized events on MLK Day. Those events include the annual Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, a march through the streets of Raleigh, and a concert at Memorial Auditorium. This year those events will happen virtually.The first event of the MLK holiday weekend is the wreath laying ceremony at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Garden in Raleigh, Friday, January 15 at 7am.The keynote speaker for this year's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast is the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, Bishop Michael Curry. The Interfaith Prayer Breakfast begins at 7am on Monday, January 18.The Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. noon observation will take place at 12pm on Monday, and that is followed by the virtual Evening Musical Celebration at 5:30pm..