Marvel's 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' brings high-flying action to Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- Two of Marvel's Avengers are about to begin a new adventure on Disney+.For a six-episode event, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are suiting up again for "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."Like it or not, because of a new global threat, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, also known as the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, need to work together. Their characters may not like it, but the actors do."We did have a lot of fun doing this," Stan said. "And we got to find a new thing with these guys, you know, which is their sense of humor and stuff, which was important."When it comes to their characters, Mackie said, "At this point in our career, the two of us are dirty, as beat up as you can get.""He means the bruises we've collected along the way," Stan quipped.You'll see Mackie doing plenty of flying in this series. Producers have that part down."All of my flying, we usually do in one day," Mackie said. "So I'll come in. They'll put me up on screens. They're like, 'Look left, look right, duck your head, roll over. Say this.'""They also have the common ground that they have experienced the same things," director Kari Skogland said of the two main characters."You know, they've fought some of the same people. They've saved the world on some of the same terms even though they're not really friends." Skogland said. "We go on a fun ride while they figure out whether or not they can be friends."Visually, the "ride" looks like it cost a lot of money to create. Head writer Malcolm Spellman said fans need to understand this was made by the same people who make Marvel movies "and they only know how to do things one way and that's what you're seeing as far as the level and scope and excellence of how the action is done. It's by the masters.""The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" begins streaming on Disney+ on Friday.