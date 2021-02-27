nasa

NASA renames Washington headquarters after Mary Jackson, 1 of 'Hidden Figures' women

Mary W. Jackson helped pave way for the Black scientist
WASHINGTON -- The contributions of NASA's first African American female engineer will be "hidden" no more.

The name of Mary Winston Jackson, one of the inspirations for the book "Hidden Figures," now officially adorns the space agency's headquarters in Washington, CNN reported.

Members of her family attended the building's renaming ceremony, along with the acting NASA administrator.

"Jackson worked at NASA for over 30 years, but during her lifetime her contributions were largely overlooked," acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk said. "She was passed over for management-level promotions, and, perhaps reflecting on her own path, dedicated herself to ensuring that the next generation of female, and other minority mathematicians, engineers and scientists did not face the barriers that she did."

RELATED: Katherine Johnson, mathematician and real-life subject of 'Hidden Figures,' dies at 101

Jackson played a key role in the early days of NASA, doing the complex calculations that made space travel possible.

In 2019, she was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation's highest civilian honor.

Jackson died at the age of 83 in 2005.

Janelle Monae portrayed Jackson in the 2016 "Hidden Figures" film.
