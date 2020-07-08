u.s. & world

Former Seattle teacher who married 6th grade lover has died

SEATTLE, Washington -- Mary Kay Letourneau, who made national headlines in 1997 when she became pregnant with the child of her then-13-year-old student, Vili Fualaau, has died of cancer, according to reports.

Her long-time friend and attorney, Anne Bremner, issued the following statement.

"Mary was one of a kind. She was a good friend to me for twenty years and was a client. She raised a beautiful and successful family and overcame great odds. She was fun, she was funny, she was brilliant, she was real. We will all miss her terribly. My heart goes out to all of her children and her family."

After the couple's affair was made public, Mary, a former teacher in Seattle, went to prison for nearly eight years and gave birth to two of Vili's daughters, one of which was born behind bars. Vili was just 15 years old when their second child was born.

The couple married in 2005, just 10 months after Mary was released from prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashingtonteachernationalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Sony introduces an air conditioner you can wear
Kanye West's Yeezy? Girl Scouts? Hedge funds? All got PPP loans
Brazil's president tests positive for COVID-19
Officials investigate report of assault on Black man in Indiana
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 Latest: Judge rules that bowling alleys can reopen
Trump wants schools fully reopened but WCPSS disagrees
NC bowling alley ready to reopen for first time since March
Raleigh woman upset after fruit tree was trimmed without warning
A CEO at 21, online animator from Raleigh has big clients and plans
Contractor working to fix steep store driveway that damaged cars
NC citizen review boards called 'facades for accountability'
Show More
Deaths decreasing, but hot cars remain a danger to children
Blackout Day 2020 sweeps the Triangle
Raleigh instructors launch mobile pop-up yoga studio
EPA approves first 2 surface disinfectants tested to kill coronavirus
Large public events will not happen in Raleigh anytime soon
More TOP STORIES News