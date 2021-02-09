Arts & Entertainment

Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, dies at 76

LAS VEGAS -- Mary Wilson, the legendary Motown singer and a founding member of The Supremes, has died at 76.

Wilson died suddenly at her home in Las Vegas, according to her friend and publicist Jay Schwarz.

As a girl, Wilson lived in a Detroit housing project, and as a teenager, she formed The Supremes along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard.

The group became one of Motown's most successful acts of the 1960s and scored a dozen No.1 singles. They recently celebrated their 60th anniversary on Jan. 21 - the day they were signed by Motown Records.

Wilson wrote a New York Times best-seller in 1986 with her memoir, "Dreamgirl: My Life as a Supreme." She also did a coffee table book in 2019 called "Supreme Glamour" full of personal stories and hundreds of fashion photos.

At 75, she appeared on "Dancing With The Stars."

Wilson was working on new projects for 2021, including an album she recently teased on her YouTube channel.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity deathssinging
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake sheriff opens homicide case after body found near Neuse River
19-year-old shot, killed in Rocky Mount, officials say
NC high school football returns after COVID nearly sacks season
'He saw it as a calling:' How ABC11's Ervin Hester made history
LATEST: Duke reports COVID-19 cluster tied to off-campus party
NC woman charged in Capitol riot weeks after husband was charged
2nd man charged for role in Crabtree Valley Mall shooting
Show More
Wake NCAE expresses concerns ahead of return to in-person instruction
Grandfather gets probation for toddler's cruise ship death
Homeless Texas teen signs to play college football
COVID vaccine clinics overwhelm Fayetteville hospital resources
$15 min wage would reduce poverty, increase debt: CBO report
More TOP STORIES News