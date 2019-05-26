Maryland man wanted for murder captured in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man wanted for murder in Virginia was caught in Raleigh, according to a Facebook post from Virginia State Police.Officials say George Knisley IV, of Maryland, was apprehended following a pursuit Friday night with the Raleigh Police Department.Knisley is suspected of having stolen a third car in North Carolina before he was caught.The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office of Virginia said Knisley was also wanted for questioning in the disappearance of 43-year-old Renee Fabian of Cumberland, Virginia.Authorities are actively following up on leads related to the disappearance of Fabian.Knisley is being held on a first degree murder charge. Additional charges are pending.