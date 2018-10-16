Maryland officer accused of raping woman during traffic stop

EMBED </>More Videos

A Maryland police officer is accused of raping a woman in her car during a traffic stop.

LANGLEY PARK, Md. --
A Maryland police officer is accused of raping a woman in her car during a traffic stop.

News outlets report Prince George's County police Officer Ryan Macklin was arrested Monday on charges including first-degree rape.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski says the woman was pulled over early one morning last week. Police say the on-duty Macklin is accused of then forcing the woman to perform a sexual act.

Stawinski says there may be more victims. Police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan says Macklin was suspended within hours of the woman reporting the alleged crime. Macklin has been suspended without pay and relieved of his weapons, police vehicle and credentials.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Donelan says police are investigating the allegations with the county state's attorney's office. It's unclear if Macklin has a lawyer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer arrestedcrimerapeofficer chargedMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Off-duty Fayetteville officer injured during shootout
State lawmakers pass $800 million Florence Emergency Response Act
Here are the regulations Raleigh leaders are proposing for Bird scooters
'She's gone:' Family of woman found dead in Fayetteville wants answers
Video: Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at California zoo
UNC graduate student found guilty of defacing Silent Sam
North Carolina AG announces investigation into e-cigarette company, Juul
Supporters welcome Maya Little back to UNC after guilty verdict for Silent Sam vandalism
Show More
Slow recovery for Atlantic Beach, one month after Florence
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
NCDOT to present new plan for Falls of Neuse traffic improvements
Man dead in high-speed chase with Wake Forest police
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
More News