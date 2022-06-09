shooting

Multiple victims in shooting at Maryland business, sheriff says

Officials have declined to elaborate on the number of victims or the extent injuries.
EMBED <>More Videos

Sheriff: Multiple victims in shooting at Maryland business

SMITHSBURG, Maryland -- A shooting at a business in western Maryland claimed multiple victims Thursday and the suspect in the shooting is no longer a threat to the community, a sheriff's office said

The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg, Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Carly Hose told The Associated Press by telephone.

The sheriff's office issued a brief statement saying the shooting incident was rapidly evolving and that it would release information as it was able. It declined to elaborate on the number of victims or the extent injuries.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Maryland Democrat, tweeted that his office was in contact with authorities in the area and actively monitoring the shooting in Smithsburg.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandcrimegun violenceshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims testify in Congress
Man charged in accidental shooting of sister in Goldsboro hospital
Nigeria shooting at church leaves at least dozens dead
Police: Brother accidentally shot sister inside Wayne Co. hospital
TOP STORIES
Bird rarely found in NC seen flying in Outer Banks
Teen killed in three-car crash in Fayetteville
2 rescued after falling in tank full of chocolate in Pennsylvania
No Pride Month proclamation for Holly Springs, mayor criticized
North Carolina lawmakers push for stricter gun laws
Harnett County deputies shoot, kill man carrying rifle
5 Marines killed in Osprey crash in California
Show More
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents killed
Durham bakery makes 'please say gay' cakes in response to HB755
Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Fayetteville awards 'micro-grants' to address crime
More TOP STORIES News