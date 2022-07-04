shooting

Multiple hurt in shooting along Fourth of July parade route north of Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois -- Multiple people were shot along a parade route in the suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, north of Chicago, Monday morning, sources said.

The shooter was reported to still be active just after 11 a.m.

Sources said the person could be shooting from atop a high building.

Highland Park officials asked residents to avoid the city's downtown area Monday morning as police responded "to an incident."

The city of Highland Park provided very little information on the incident in a Facebook post just before 10:45 a.m., only saying the city's Fourth Fest had been canceled.

The village of Deerfield tweeted at 10:50 a.m. that there had been a shooting in Highland Park, and Deerfield's Family Days at Jewett Park was canceled.

Highland Park had a number of Fourth of July events scheduled for Monday.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisshootingactive shooteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Investigation underway after woman shot in Raleigh
Texas woman accused in cyclist's death arrives at IAH
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
1 injured in Durham shooting
TOP STORIES
Neighborhood July 4th parade brings crowds to Durham's Oval Park
More than 200 soldiers return to Fort Bragg after deployment
Tips on keeping pets safe, happy during 4th of July celebrations
Travel trouble with flights, gas prices continues this 4th of July
ABC11 to present Raleigh's July 4th fireworks show at Dix Park
Hospital admissions more than triple around July 4th holiday
Hickory man drowns in Oak Island
Show More
Investigation underway after woman shot in Raleigh
Fourth of July 2022 will cost families more this year
6 people including 2 children shot on violent night in Clinton
Officers warn boaters of risk of driving impaired this holiday weekend
'Ghost genes' from coyotes could help save red wolves, study says
More TOP STORIES News