mass shooting

Mass shooting on Austin's 6th Street: 13 hurt, suspect at large

EMBED <>More Videos

Mass shooting on Austin's 6th Street: Multiple people injured

AUSTIN, Texas -- A shooting in a busy entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas injured 13 people early Saturday, and police said the suspected shooter was not in custody.

Two of the injured people were in critical condition but as of the news conference at 4 a.m. local time, no one had died, interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said.

Gunfire erupted just before 1:30 a.m. along 6th Street, a popular area filled with bars and restaurants. The street was barricaded to keep out vehicle traffic at the time of the shooting, Chacon said.

It was unclear what sparked the shooting.

Eleven of the injured people were taken to one local hospital, another person was taken to a different hospital, and the other person went to an urgent care facility with gunshot wounds, Chacon said.

"Our officers responded very quickly," the interim chief said. "They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals."

Chacon also said some officers transported patients to hospitals in their police cruisers due to the nature of the scene, where it was hard to contain the crowd and get ambulances to those who were injured.

The shooter was not immediately arrested. Chacon said the description that police had of the suspect was "not very detailed," but said the person was believed to be a man.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video and other evidence from the area, Chacon said. He asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austintexas newsmass shootingactive shootershootingshooting rampageu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
3 dead after shooting at graduation party in Miami-Dade area
Body camera video released in San Jose mass shooting
2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall: Police
Victims identified in deadly California shooting at VTA light railyard
TOP STORIES
Durham Sheriff: 10% percent cut in budget would be detrimental
As COVID-19 cases creep up in some states, NC trends remain steady
Rental car crunch leaves Raleigh woman without her reserved rental
TikTok trend, dry scooping, could land you in the hospital
4 new businesses open their doors in downtown Raleigh
Rocky Mount mother charged in 2020 death of infant
NC is prepared for hurricane season, says the guy who's seen it all
Show More
Everything you need to know about Your Shot at $1 Million
Fayetteville police make arrest in death of man shot 'numerous times'
LATEST: Cooper signs new executive order extending COVID-19 measures
Knightdale police looking to ID greenway trail assault suspect
Fayetteville Dogwood Festival makes long-awaited return with weekend minifest
More TOP STORIES News