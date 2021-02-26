Massive industrial complex fire rips through structures, buses in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. -- A massive fire in an industrial area of Compton engulfed several structures and buses, sending a thick plume of smoke into the sky Friday morning.

Compton Fire crews responded to the scene near Santa Fe and Banning avenues just after 4:30 a.m., officials said.

The fire began in a pallet yard and spread to a nearby bus yard, according to officials. Multiple structures were reduced to rubble, at least a dozen buses were scorched, several transformers reportedly exploded and power lines were downed as the fire continued to rage.

A massive column of smoke could be seen from several miles away, including in downtown Los Angeles.

The fire exploded in size around 6 a.m.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as daylight illuminated the widespread damage. Fire crews surrounded the area as flames ripped through rows of school and charter-style buses parked in a lot next door -- several of which appeared to be a total loss.

Flames were also threatening what appeared to be a nearby home. It was unclear if the house was occupied at the time.

Crews from the Los Angeles County Fire and Downey Fire departments also responded to the scene. More than two hours after the fire was first reported, firefighters continued to work to prevent flames from spreading outside the perimeter of the commercial area.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
