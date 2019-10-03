Massive settlement expected in Las Vegas massacre lawsuits

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS -- A massive settlement is expected to be announced in lawsuits involving the 2017 Las Vegas massacre, sources tell ABC News.

An exact amount of the settlement has not been disclosed yet, but Mandalay Bay owner MGM Resorts has previously indicated in financial filings it expects to pay up to $800 million in settlements over the mass shooting.

The Oct. 1. 2017 shooting at the Mandalay Bay left 58 people dead and hundreds wounded from bullets or injured in the ensuing chaos. Shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the hotel onto a crowd gathered for the Route 91 Harvest music festival. He was later found dead in his room of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Remembering the Las Vegas shooting victims
EMBED More News Videos

These are the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting.



Hundreds of victims and family members later filed suit against MGM, claiming the hotel had failed to take steps to protect people attending the festival and failed to prevent Paddock from bringing an arsenal of weapons into his hotel room.

MGM later filed countersuit against the victims in what was a legal maneuver designed to have the cases consolidated and avoid liability.

Officials with MGM declined to comment Wednesday to ABC News about a possible settlement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
las vegasgun violencemass shootinglawsuitlas vegas mass shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New tool to prevent domestic violence homicides rolls out in NC
Warrants: Teacher saw signs of abuse before boy found dead in home
Fayetteville residents fear losing homes as Civil War museum develops
NC State professor suspended for calling women 'useless' in lecture
Middle Creek football players sickened by contaminated water
Raleigh political candidates condemn flier depicting duct-taped woman
Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
Show More
Study: Mixing bleach and citrus cleaner could be toxic
2nd petition calls for changes to 'dangerous' intersection at Cary school
'Snapped on her:' Cary double murder suspect's emotional testimony
2nd woman, a then-Durham teen, accuses ex-NAACP leader of sexual misconduct
96-degree temp shatters Oct. 2 record at RDU
More TOP STORIES News