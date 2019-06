EMBED >More News Videos Raw footage of water main break

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Crews are working to shut off the source of a water main that broke early Thursday morning.The incident happened on Falls of Neuse Road near Wakefield Pines Drive.Officials have not said what caused the break.; however, they said it is being treated as an emergency water valve repair.The southbound lanes of Falls on Neuse Road are closed until at least 6 p.m.Drivers are encouraged to use Capital Boulevard to Durant Road in order to avoid this area