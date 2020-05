7 Cary McDonald's restaurants offering free coffee to healthcare workers battling COVID-19

869 SE Maynard Road

Even in these tough times, there's good in the community.McDonald's is doing its part to support healthcare industry workers who are putting in long hours during the COVID-19 pandemic Seven McDonald's in Cary are offering a free medium hot or iced coffee to all first responders and healthcare workers as a token of appreciation.The offer runs through the end of May and is available to those who come in uniform or present an ID.Participating locations: