Durham, other NC McDonald's host pop-up hiring events

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are thousands of job openings across the country and on Tuesday, McDonalds restaurants are holding one-stop hiring events to fill their crew and manager positions
According to the US Labor Department, job openings hit a high in the month of June.
With 10.1 million jobs job openings, hiring rose to 6.7 million
But a rise in COVID cases and concerns have some worried that will delay a return to the workforce.
"I think maybe people are still hesitant with working and during the pandemic and then also seeing that maybe things are not going back to normal," said Oscaletta Pullom, Human Resource Manager of The Welburn Organization, which owns and operate several McDonald's franchises in North Carolina.
McDonald's restaurants in the Triangle are working to do their part by holding hiring events.
"Trying to get the word out, trying to attract talented people is definitely the mission of today," Pullom said
There are 9,000 jobs available in the state and in the Triangle for all positions.
The hiring event was scheduled through 7 p.m.
All you have to do in walk in and interview.
Hiring managers at one of the Durham locations said they have felt the job loss, as have many other restaurants, and they hope good hours, benefits and pay will encourage people to apply.
"So is critical at this point while we are focus is to hire talent and you know just push to take the stores to the next level, we want to hire a candidate that really have the talent on hospitality That is you know bring the joy and happiness here," said training manager Patty Lopez.
In addition to visiting the select Fayetteville, Greenville, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington McDonald's locations on Tuesday, job seekers can text "apply" to 36453 to start an application via text, or visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.
