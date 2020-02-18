McDougald Terrace

Break-ins rampant at McDougald Terrace amid carbon monoxide threat, residents say

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new set of problems has come up for people at McDougald Terrace.

According to residents, more than 20 homes have been broken into while people are out of their homes staying in hotels because of the carbon monoxide threat.

"We've suffered enough," said Ashley Cannady, resident council president. "When I was out there, I saw a guy selling a resident's TV. Residents are coming home but the sad thing of it all is when they're coming they're going to need more help."

FULL MCDOUGALD TERRACE COVERAGE

Cannady and others brought these concerns to Monday's Durham City Council meeting where they also told leaders they were grateful for the city's help throughout the process.

SEND US A MESSAGE: Do you have a question or tip about McDougald Terrace? Tell us about it here.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said the break-ins are "unacceptable" and he's been in contact with the housing authority and the Durham Police Department to do something about them.

"I'm also proud to say that this city is showing who we really are as a family -- not as individuals but it takes a family to help each and everybody out," said Jontae Dunston, a McDougald Terrace advocate.

This meeting comes days after DHA announced only eight families were able to go back into their homes.

The majority of other people are facing more time in hotels as repairs continue.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamcarbon monoxidebreak inpublic housingmcdougald terrace
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MCDOUGALD TERRACE
3 injured in shooting near Durham's McDougald Terrace
1 injured in shooting near Durham's McDougald Terrace
Durham police conduct investigation at McDougald Terrace
1-year-old girl recovering after shooting near Durham's McDougald Terrace
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News