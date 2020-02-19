McDougald Terrace

Security officers monitoring McDougald Terrace after alleged break-ins

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Overcast skies at Durham's McDougald Terrace community reflect the mood of some people returning to their homes, after extended stays in hotels during the recent carbon monoxide crisis.

"We have several apartments where residents are gonna be coming home to where their windows are busted out," said tenant council president Ashley Cannady on Monday after speaking at a city council meeting.

Break-ins rampant at McDougald Terrace amid carbon monoxide threat, residents say

On Wednesday, ABC11 saw the damage she described but we also saw uniformed security workers out of their cars, walking in teams through the affected neighborhood. Cannady said the change started after she complained at City Hall.



"They wasn't walking around when the person came along and did this," gesturing toward two boarded up windows, "to this young lady's apartment," said Michelle Jenkins, who's lived for seven years at McDougald Terrace.

SEND US A MESSAGE: Do you have a question or tip about McDougald Terrace? Tell us about it here.

Jenkins knows how it feels to discover someone's forced a window or door open for a robbery, "Because I have had my apartment broken into and they have stolen some things. So you do feel violated. You do! You don't feel the same when you come back."



The man who did that to her sits inside the county jail now, she said. And while she appreciates the adjustment in the way security workers present themselves now, "They need to do the walking around at night, not in the daytime. But just keep doing what they're doing, I guess. Walking and riding!"

ABC11 checked with the company providing security for McDougald Terrace and heard that the foot patrols will continue after dark as the company covers that community 24/7.

"You know, it's tragic that it came to this," said Jenkins. "Before they started paying us any attention at all."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhambreak incarbon monoxidepublic housingmcdougald terrace
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MCDOUGALD TERRACE
3 injured in shooting near Durham's McDougald Terrace
1 injured in shooting near Durham's McDougald Terrace
Durham police conduct investigation at McDougald Terrace
1-year-old girl recovering after shooting near Durham's McDougald Terrace
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News