Plumbing, fungus issues persist as hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return home

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Housing Authority (DHA) is facing mixed reactions after McDougald Terrace residents returned home to ongoing problems after facing a public housing community crisis earlier in the year.
The DHA says while hundreds of evacuated tenants spent four months away in 16 hotels, the agency worked on the source of worries about elevated carbon monoxide levels in McDougald Terrace homes. Now, after nearly two million dollars spent on hotels and stipends for meals, most of the appliances linked to those high levels are replaced. The DHA says it also worked with contractors on more problem areas, including exterminations.
But Alicia Campbell told ABC11 that fungus and plumbing issues remain inside her home.
"I want it to be fixed because that's just unsafe," she said. "And people who live out here would say the same, right?"
Crews from the housing authority could be scene entering her home, then leaving. A friend who was inside during their visit told her the crew said they'd be back but didn't say when or what they would fix.
A statement from the DHA acknowledging the work that's not finished reads, in part:
"There are still maintenance requests to complete at McDougald Terrace, and while the COVID-19 outbreak has altered our timeline for completing these requests, we are determined to complete each one of them once it is safe for our residents."
For now, Campbell has her children staying at her mother's house until crews complete the repairs to her home.
