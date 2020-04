@DurhamPoliceNC are conducting an investigation in the area of MacDougald Terrace. There is an increased police presence at this time so please avoid the area. We will advise when the area is clear and then investigation is concluded. — DurhamPoliceNC (@DurhamPoliceNC) April 19, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police could be seen in the McDougald Terrace area with their weapons drawn as they conduct an investigation Sunday afternoon.The investigation has closed off roads in the surrounding area. Police are advising the public to remain away from the area until the investigation has concluded.