Me Fine Foundation Gala to happen at Cotton Room in Durham

Durham (WTVD) -- One in three families with children experience a financial burden due to medical care.

That's why the annual "Me Fine" gala is so important. The money goes toward providing hope through emotional support and financial assistance to families whose children are receiving care at North Carolina partner hospitals.

Tickets are still available for the gala on October 26 at the Cotton Room in Durham. More information here.
